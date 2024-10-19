Left Menu

Mohite Industries Ltd.: From Construction to Textile Revolution

Mohite Industries Ltd., originally a family dam construction business, has revolutionized the textile sector with advanced technology. With a massive revenue increase and strategic partnerships, it's set to continue its upward trajectory, fueled by innovation, global collaborations, and diverse products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 19-10-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 17:48 IST
Founded in 1990, Mohite Industries Ltd. boldly transitioned from the traditional business of constructing earthen dams to revolutionizing the textile industry. The company operates a 35-acre modern facility in Vadgaon, Maharashtra, utilizing cutting-edge technology and machinery to set new production standards.

Mohite Industries has experienced significant growth, with revenue soaring from 104 crores to 850 crores in a year. Trade experts highlight an imminent deal with fashion giants Zara and Uniqlo, which could catapult share prices from Rs 60 to Rs 900, marking a 1500% increase.

The company prioritizes quality through global partnerships and investing in top-tier machinery, producing premium yarn and expanding its product portfolio to include gray knitted fabric. A robust R&D division further reinforces its innovative approach, ensuring Mohite Industries remains a formidable player in the textile industry.

