Odisha's Industrial Revolution: A Modern Hub in the Making

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has emphasized his administration's commitment to transforming Odisha into a leading hub of industrial and economic activity. Addressing industry leaders in Mumbai, Majhi urged industrialists to invest in the state, which is becoming a pivotal player in India's industrial landscape.

Highlighting Odisha's exceptional GDP growth, geographical advantages, and burgeoning infrastructure, Majhi revealed upcoming investment conferences in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Europe, and Singapore. The aim is to attract investments worth Rs 5 lakh crore over the next five years.

Majhi noted the state's shift from resource-based industries to skill-driven sectors, such as IT, electronics, and renewable energy. He assured potential investors of a business-friendly environment, promising efficient manpower and a safe operational climate, and invited them to participate in the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 in Bhubaneswar.

(With inputs from agencies.)