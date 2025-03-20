Taiwan and India: A Tech-Driven Bond For Economic Growth
Taiwanese deputy national security adviser Hsu Szu-Chien suggests a free trade pact to reduce India's import reliance on China. Taiwan can aid India in producing high-tech components, leveraging India's young workforce. A strategic partnership would enhance economic engagement, offering Taiwan economic benefits and India's trade deficit resolution.
- Country:
- India
Taiwan can assist India in cutting down its reliance on electronic component imports from China through a proposed free trade agreement, according to Taiwanese deputy national security adviser Hsu Szu-Chien during an exclusive interview with PTI.
Hsu emphasized that a trade deal could pave the way for increased Taiwanese investment in India's semiconductor and high-tech sectors by alleviating the high tariffs currently in place. Emphasizing the potential synergy between Taiwanese technology and India's young workforce, Hsu sees a bright future for bilateral economic cooperation.
In light of India's substantial trade deficit with China, the Taiwanese advisor expressed optimism about expanding relations, especially in ICT products, through joint manufacturing ventures. Taiwan has significant motives to negotiate a trade pact with India, hoping to mutually address trade barriers and foster economic growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DRDO's Indigenous Life Support System for Tejas: A Milestone in Aerospace Technology
Smriti Irani Advocates for Gender Equity in AI Technology
CP PLUS Secures ER IoTSCS STQC Certification: A Game Changer in Surveillance Technology
Revolutionizing Transport: UP Pioneers Advanced Technology Training
India's Leap in Health Technology Assessment: Unveiling Innovations and Medical Advancements