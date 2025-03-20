Taiwan and India: A Tech-Driven Bond For Economic Growth

Taiwan can assist India in cutting down its reliance on electronic component imports from China through a proposed free trade agreement, according to Taiwanese deputy national security adviser Hsu Szu-Chien during an exclusive interview with PTI.

Hsu emphasized that a trade deal could pave the way for increased Taiwanese investment in India's semiconductor and high-tech sectors by alleviating the high tariffs currently in place. Emphasizing the potential synergy between Taiwanese technology and India's young workforce, Hsu sees a bright future for bilateral economic cooperation.

In light of India's substantial trade deficit with China, the Taiwanese advisor expressed optimism about expanding relations, especially in ICT products, through joint manufacturing ventures. Taiwan has significant motives to negotiate a trade pact with India, hoping to mutually address trade barriers and foster economic growth.

