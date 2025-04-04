Chhattisgarh CM Hails Waqf Amendment Bill as Protector of Tribal Rights

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday praised the successful passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, underscoring its significance in safeguarding tribal land from illegal occupation and upholding the interests of scheduled tribes.

On his 'X' account, Sai criticized the opposition for allegedly misleading the Muslim community regarding the Bill, condemning their actions as inappropriate. He asserted that the legislation is vital for maintaining justice and equality, particularly benefiting poor minorities.

Approved by both Houses of Parliament, the Bill ensures that properties within the 5th and 6th schedule of the Constitution (tribal areas) cannot be claimed by the Waqf board. Sai expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating the amendment ushers in transparency and accountability for Waqf properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)