Tennis Stars Rally for Prize Money and Player Influence

Top tennis players, including Djokovic and Gauff, have penned a letter to Grand Slam officials demanding increased prize money and greater influence in tournament decisions. This move follows an antitrust lawsuit highlighting revenue disparities and player welfare concerns. The USTA emphasized its commitment to fair player compensation.

A group of prominent tennis players, such as Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff, have united to address concerns about prize money and player influence in Grand Slam tournaments. They've sent a letter to officials of the major events, seeking an in-person meeting to discuss their demands.

The letter highlights the players' desire for increased financial contributions to player welfare programs from tournament revenues, enhanced prize money, and a greater voice in decisions affecting competition. This initiative comes shortly after an antitrust lawsuit filed against governing bodies of professional tours.

The U.S. Tennis Association, known for offering equal prize money for over 50 years, responded by emphasizing its dedication to elevating player compensation. The next major tournament, the French Open, is set to begin on May 25 in Paris.

