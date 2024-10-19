Vedanta's Rs 1 Lakh Crore Investment Sparks Economic Growth in Rajasthan

In a bold move to stimulate economic growth in Rajasthan, Vedanta has announced plans to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore across various sectors, including zinc, oil, gas, and renewable energy. This strategic investment is expected to significantly enhance the state's economic landscape.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta group company, will contribute Rs 30,000 crore to double its zinc capacity and expand silver production. Meanwhile, Cairn Oil & Gas, a Vedanta subsidiary, will allocate Rs 35,000 crore to increase its daily oil output. This infusion of capital is poised to boost the region's industrial capabilities.

Accompanying these investments, Serentica Renewables, another Vedanta entity, plans to invest Rs 50,000 crore in renewable energy development. The projects aim to create over 2 lakh jobs, support more than 500 downstream industries, and promote sustainable development. Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed optimism about the partnership's potential to elevate the state's economic standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)