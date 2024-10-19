Left Menu

Vedanta's Rs 1 Lakh Crore Investment Sparks Economic Growth in Rajasthan

Vedanta plans a massive Rs 1 lakh crore investment in Rajasthan across zinc, oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors. The initiative aims to double zinc capacity, boost oil production, and support energy transition. The move promises job creation, infrastructural development, and economic growth in the region.

Updated: 19-10-2024 19:22 IST
In a bold move to stimulate economic growth in Rajasthan, Vedanta has announced plans to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore across various sectors, including zinc, oil, gas, and renewable energy. This strategic investment is expected to significantly enhance the state's economic landscape.

Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta group company, will contribute Rs 30,000 crore to double its zinc capacity and expand silver production. Meanwhile, Cairn Oil & Gas, a Vedanta subsidiary, will allocate Rs 35,000 crore to increase its daily oil output. This infusion of capital is poised to boost the region's industrial capabilities.

Accompanying these investments, Serentica Renewables, another Vedanta entity, plans to invest Rs 50,000 crore in renewable energy development. The projects aim to create over 2 lakh jobs, support more than 500 downstream industries, and promote sustainable development. Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed optimism about the partnership's potential to elevate the state's economic standing.

