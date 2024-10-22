Left Menu

Bringing Hope and Joy: A Charity Event for Jaipur Orphanage

The International Youth Development Foundation and F3 Health Club hosted a charity event at Surman Sansthan Orphanage, Jaipur, on October 15, 2024. The event provided essential supplies and engaging activities, spreading joy and support to children facing difficult circumstances, and highlighted the importance of caring for society’s vulnerable groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 17:09 IST
Bringing Hope and Joy: A Charity Event for Jaipur Orphanage
IYDF Partners with F3 Health Club to Bring Joy and Support to Surman Sansthan Orphanage Children. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On October 15, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with F3 Health Club to organize a heartwarming charity event at Surman Sansthan Orphanage in Jaipur, India. The event successfully provided essential supplies and joyful experiences to children living under challenging conditions, showcasing the power of community support.

Spearheaded by Mr. Amit Sharma from F3 Health Club, the event received extensive assistance from dedicated volunteers Kamlesh Bagda, Kavita Berawa, Yash Sharma, Rishab Mishra, and Sonakshi Vaishnav. Their efforts ensured the distribution of educational materials such as notebooks, backpacks, and geometry sets, alongside snacks, bringing smiles and vital aid to around 30 children.

The charity initiative went beyond material donations, with volunteers organizing activities including games, drawing competitions, and yoga sessions. These activities not only sparked creativity and joy among the children but also fostered a sense of care and belonging. Volunteers reflected on their rewarding experience, noting the unforgettable impact of the children's enthusiastic participation and gratitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024