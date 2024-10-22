Bringing Hope and Joy: A Charity Event for Jaipur Orphanage

On October 15, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with F3 Health Club to organize a heartwarming charity event at Surman Sansthan Orphanage in Jaipur, India. The event successfully provided essential supplies and joyful experiences to children living under challenging conditions, showcasing the power of community support.

Spearheaded by Mr. Amit Sharma from F3 Health Club, the event received extensive assistance from dedicated volunteers Kamlesh Bagda, Kavita Berawa, Yash Sharma, Rishab Mishra, and Sonakshi Vaishnav. Their efforts ensured the distribution of educational materials such as notebooks, backpacks, and geometry sets, alongside snacks, bringing smiles and vital aid to around 30 children.

The charity initiative went beyond material donations, with volunteers organizing activities including games, drawing competitions, and yoga sessions. These activities not only sparked creativity and joy among the children but also fostered a sense of care and belonging. Volunteers reflected on their rewarding experience, noting the unforgettable impact of the children's enthusiastic participation and gratitude.

