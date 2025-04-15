Tech Glitch Leaves Maharashtra's Minority Education Funds Untouched

A technical issue in Maharashtra's Jalna district disrupted the allocation of Rs 1.16 crore designated for minority educational institutions. Originally intended to bolster infrastructure in these schools, the funding faced a setback when it was returned unused due to portal glitches, according to official statements released on Tuesday.

The district administration had initially invited proposals from minority institutions for the financial year 2025-26, leading to 19 out of 26 submissions being accepted. However, only 14 proposals were sanctioned for the funds by March 31. Despite approval, however, these funds were not disbursed owing to technical difficulties on the official portal.

Responding to appeals from the affected institutions, the district collector formally petitioned the principal secretary of the state's minority affairs department on April 8. His letter requested the re-release of the funds and sought allocations for the remaining approved proposals, seeking immediate intervention in the matter.

