Left Menu

AIADMK Alleges 'Democracy Under Siege' in Tamil Nadu Assembly

AIADMK MLA R.B. Udhayakumar criticized Tamil Nadu Assembly's Speaker for not allowing a no-confidence motion. The opposition targeted ministers after ED raids and controversial remarks by a DMK leader. Udhayakumar accused the DMK-led government of stifling democracy, highlighting past policy inconsistencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 12:53 IST
AIADMK Alleges 'Democracy Under Siege' in Tamil Nadu Assembly
RB Udhayakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated address, AIADMK MLA and former minister R.B. Udhayakumar accused the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker of stifling opposition voices by not permitting a no-confidence motion on Monday.

Udhayakumar lambasted the decision as a blow to democratic practices, revealing that AIADMK had formally requested permission to table the motion, highlighting recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids involving DMK leader KN Nehru and his son, MP Arun Nehru.

He also pointedly criticized the controversial remarks by former DMK Deputy General Secretary K Ponmudy, calling for accountability. Udhayakumar further accused the DMK of hypocrisy, citing past policy silences when in power, and cautioned that democratic norms in the Assembly are at risk.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025