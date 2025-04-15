AIADMK Alleges 'Democracy Under Siege' in Tamil Nadu Assembly
AIADMK MLA R.B. Udhayakumar criticized Tamil Nadu Assembly's Speaker for not allowing a no-confidence motion. The opposition targeted ministers after ED raids and controversial remarks by a DMK leader. Udhayakumar accused the DMK-led government of stifling democracy, highlighting past policy inconsistencies.
- Country:
- India
In a heated address, AIADMK MLA and former minister R.B. Udhayakumar accused the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker of stifling opposition voices by not permitting a no-confidence motion on Monday.
Udhayakumar lambasted the decision as a blow to democratic practices, revealing that AIADMK had formally requested permission to table the motion, highlighting recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids involving DMK leader KN Nehru and his son, MP Arun Nehru.
He also pointedly criticized the controversial remarks by former DMK Deputy General Secretary K Ponmudy, calling for accountability. Udhayakumar further accused the DMK of hypocrisy, citing past policy silences when in power, and cautioned that democratic norms in the Assembly are at risk.
(With inputs from agencies.)
