A Timeless Tribute: Exclusive Medallions for Kumbh Mela 2025 Unveiled
C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers unveils the Commemorative Medallion collection for Kumbh Mela 2025. Made in silver and gold, these meticulously designed medallions celebrate the spiritual essence of the Maha Kumbh, allowing devotees to carry a fragment of this rare and revered event.
- Country:
- United States
The C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers has launched a splendid collection in honor of the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela, introducing the Commemorative Medallion series inspired by this sacred event.
Constructed with precision, these medallions are available in pure 999 silver and 24kt gold, capturing the sanctity of this once-in-144-years spiritual gathering. Dr. C Vinod Hayagriv, Managing Director, emphasizes the medallion as a precious keepsake symbolizing devotion.
Offered in various elegant designs, they cater to both collectors and devotees, promising a meaningful connection to the profoundly spiritual Kumbh Mela. These can be acquired at all C. Krishniah Chetty outlets and online.
(With inputs from agencies.)