India Moves to Protect MSMEs with Anti-Dumping Duty on Chinese Imports

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has taken decisive action to protect India's micro, small, and medium enterprises by recommending a USD 422 per tonne anti-dumping duty on Telescopic Channel Drawer Sliders imported from China.

In its investigation, the DGTR found that these imports are being sold at prices below average value, constituting dumping and significantly affecting domestic industries by undercutting their prices.

While the finance ministry will have the final say, this measure is seen as a strategic move to ensure fair trading practices as per WTO rules, aiming to create an equitable platform for domestic producers confronting cheap imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)