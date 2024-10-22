Left Menu

Japan's Economic Outlook: Wage Growth Fuels 2025 Rebound

The IMF has adjusted its economic growth forecast for Japan, lowering this year's estimate while projecting a rebound in 2025 driven by rising real wages and consumption. Despite challenges from supply disruptions and a fading tourism boost, steady wage hikes are expected to support household purchasing power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:32 IST
Japan's Economic Outlook: Wage Growth Fuels 2025 Rebound
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its economic growth forecast for Japan, reducing the estimate for this year but anticipating a rebound by 2025. The projected recovery is expected to be fueled by rising real wages, which will underpin consumer spending.

The IMF's optimistic view on consumption aligns with the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) assessment, suggesting that ongoing wage increases will enhance household purchasing power. This is anticipated to make the economy resilient to further interest rate hikes. According to the IMF's October World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, Japan's economic growth is predicted to decelerate to 0.3% this year, down from 1.7% in 2023. This slowdown is attributed to automotive supply disruptions and the diminishing effect of a tourism surge.

The IMF also forecasts a 1.1% expansion in 2025, driven by strengthened private consumption due to real wage growth. The projections assume the BOJ will follow a steady monetary policy. The BOJ ended negative interest rates in March, raising the short-term policy rate to 0.25% in July, reflecting progress towards a 2% inflation target. The BOJ plans to update projections in its upcoming policy meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024