Left Menu

ICRA Supports RBI's Move to Blended Interest Rates in Co-Lending Framework

ICRA endorses RBI's proposal for introducing 'blended interest rates' in co-lending loans, aiming for reduced borrowing costs and enhanced transparency. The draft guidelines emphasize streamlined roles and stricter disclosure norms, promising significant improvements in the co-lending sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 14:31 IST
ICRA Supports RBI's Move to Blended Interest Rates in Co-Lending Framework
Representative Image (Pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a progressive step, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a shift to 'blended interest rates' for co-lending loans, an initiative expected to benefit domestic borrowers. Rating agency ICRA has expressed its approval of the draft framework announced by the RBI on April 9, which aims to set regulatory standards and address prudential issues in co-lending arrangements.

Typically, borrowers face an all-inclusive rate, agreed between lending parties. However, the proposed blended rate will average the rates from different funding entities based on their financial contributions. According to ICRA, this change might lead to lower interest rates for borrowers, as current regulations fail to encompass non-priority sector funding and NBFC-to-NBFC arrangements.

Further, the framework provides broader coverage across all asset categories, with a notable focus on transparency. The guidelines require loan agreements to disclose lender responsibilities, enforce explicit consent for changes in customer interfaces, and mandate partner disclosures on websites, all aiming to enhance the co-lending sector's transparency and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025