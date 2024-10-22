Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Moscow Responds to Warsaw's Consulate Closure

The diplomatic friction between Moscow and Warsaw has intensified following Poland's closure of the Russian consulate in Poznan. Russia, through its state-run RIA news agency, conveyed its plans for retaliation.

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, characterized Poland's action as another hostile maneuver. In her statement, she assured that Moscow would deliver a 'painful' response.

This follows Poland's stance, expressed by its Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who cited recent attempts at sabotage by Russia as the reason for the consulate's closure. The incident marks an escalation in the already strained relations between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)