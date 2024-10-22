Left Menu

Western Railway RPF Bolsters Security Amid Rising Crime in Mumbai

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Mumbai's Western Railway has made significant strides in combating crime this year, arresting numerous individuals in cases of molestation, rape, and theft. Enhanced measures, including the deployment of 'Meri Saheli' teams, installation of talkback systems, and use of CCTV and FRS technology, have been implemented to bolster women's security and passenger safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Mumbai's Western Railway has intensified its operations in response to rising crime, arresting 39 individuals linked to molestation and addressing five reported rape cases this year, as disclosed by officials on Tuesday.

In a concerted effort to tackle theft, the RPF and Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered over 6,200 cases of stolen passenger belongings, leading to the arrest of more than 1,300 suspects. Initiatives include specialized 'Meri Saheli' teams to safeguard lone female travelers and enhance women's security.

Technological efforts such as CCTV, Face Recognition Systems, and the installation of talkback systems in women's compartments help combat crime. The RPF also utilizes online platforms and helplines to assist passengers, supported by an increased presence of security staff on Mumbai's crowded trains and platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

