ADB Approves $200M Loan to Enhance Urban Services and Climate Resilience in Uttarakhand, India

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has sanctioned a $200 million loan to boost water supply, sanitation, urban mobility, and climate resilience in Uttarakhand, India. This investment is part of the Uttarakhand Livability Improvement Project, which aims to enhance public services, disaster preparedness, and climate-adaptive infrastructure in several towns, with a significant focus on Haldwani, the state's economic hub.

Climate-Resilient Infrastructure in Haldwani

Given Uttarakhand’s vulnerability to environmental risks such as floods and landslides, this project will improve the livability of Haldwani through a 16-kilometer network of climate-resilient roads and the deployment of compressed natural gas and electric buses. The city’s transportation system will also be bolstered by an intelligent traffic management system and green-certified administrative complex that will improve public service delivery.

The project includes 36 kilometers of stormwater and roadside drains to mitigate flood risks, coupled with an early warning system to enhance disaster preparedness. As temperatures and rainfall patterns fluctuate due to climate change, these infrastructure developments are designed to safeguard both the city's population and its economy.

Expanding Water Supply in Champawat, Kichha, Kotdwar, and Vikasnagar

In Champawat, Kichha, Kotdwar, and Vikasnagar, the project aims to deliver 100% water service coverage by installing 1,024 kilometers of pipelines integrated with smart water meters, building 26 tubewells, and expanding water storage capacity through new reservoirs. A 3.5 million-liter-per-day water treatment plant will further enhance water quality and availability. Sanitation infrastructure will also be upgraded, particularly in Vikasnagar, where the installation of sewage treatment facilities will benefit 2,000 households.

Empowering Women through Livelihood Initiatives

The project places a significant emphasis on empowering women by providing livelihood skills training in areas like bus driving, ticketing, and managing electric charging stations. Recognizing the crucial role women play in water management, the project will train women from vulnerable households to operate water supply and sanitation services. A pilot program will also involve women-led community engagement in the distribution and collection of water bills across the four towns.

Institutional Strengthening and Capacity Building

In addition to upgrading physical infrastructure, the project will strengthen the Uttarakhand Urban Sector Development Agency and urban local bodies through capacity-building initiatives. These will focus on project management, climate-resilient planning, and improving the management of urban infrastructure.

Co-Financing and Total Project Cost

The project will be co-financed by the European Investment Bank, which is contributing $191 million, while the state government will provide an additional $74.9 million. This brings the total cost of the project to $465.9 million.

As climate risks continue to escalate, the Uttarakhand Livability Improvement Project represents a significant step toward not only enhancing public services and urban mobility but also increasing climate resilience across the state’s urban centers.