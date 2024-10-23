Left Menu

Indian M&A Surge Defies Global Trends with 66% Growth

India's M&A deal value soared by 66% in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the previous year, driven by technology and healthcare sectors. While the global market saw only a 10% increase, India's performance stood out, highlighting its resilience and attractiveness amid broader Asia-Pacific challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:31 IST
Indian M&A Surge Defies Global Trends with 66% Growth
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the first nine months of 2024, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals in India experienced a remarkable surge, increasing by 66% in value compared to the same period in 2023, as reported by Boston Consulting Group. This rise highlights a notable rebound in deal-making sentiment, contrasting with a marginal 3% decline in deal volumes within India itself. However, this dip was not as pronounced as the 13% decrease observed globally and across the Asia-Pacific region.

The 21st edition of the Global M&A Report, released by the consulting firm, outlines a global 10% rise in M&A deal value, totaling USD 1.6 trillion in the first nine months of 2024. This trend signifies a recovery in global M&A markets. However, India's 66% growth uniquely bucks the trend seen in other Asia-Pacific markets, reversing the significant decline experienced from mid-2022 through 2023.

Key sectors contributing to India's M&A resurgence include technology, media, and healthcare, benefiting from initiatives like 'Make in India' and strengthening ties with Western nations. Despite global caution, Indian industrial firms remain deal leaders, while healthcare maintains focus through domestic deals. Analysts assert that India retains strong long-term prospects, driven by private equity and venture capital interest, even as increased regulatory scrutiny globally impacts deal timelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024