Indian M&A Surge Defies Global Trends with 66% Growth

In the first nine months of 2024, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals in India experienced a remarkable surge, increasing by 66% in value compared to the same period in 2023, as reported by Boston Consulting Group. This rise highlights a notable rebound in deal-making sentiment, contrasting with a marginal 3% decline in deal volumes within India itself. However, this dip was not as pronounced as the 13% decrease observed globally and across the Asia-Pacific region.

The 21st edition of the Global M&A Report, released by the consulting firm, outlines a global 10% rise in M&A deal value, totaling USD 1.6 trillion in the first nine months of 2024. This trend signifies a recovery in global M&A markets. However, India's 66% growth uniquely bucks the trend seen in other Asia-Pacific markets, reversing the significant decline experienced from mid-2022 through 2023.

Key sectors contributing to India's M&A resurgence include technology, media, and healthcare, benefiting from initiatives like 'Make in India' and strengthening ties with Western nations. Despite global caution, Indian industrial firms remain deal leaders, while healthcare maintains focus through domestic deals. Analysts assert that India retains strong long-term prospects, driven by private equity and venture capital interest, even as increased regulatory scrutiny globally impacts deal timelines.

