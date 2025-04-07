Trade Turmoil: Trump's Tariffs Threaten Eurozone Growth

U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies may impede eurozone economic growth by up to 1 percent, Greek central bank governor Yannis Stournaras has cautioned. His statements come as the European Union deliberates retaliatory actions on U.S. imports worth $28 billion, ranging from dental floss to diamonds.

Facing imposed U.S. tariffs of 25% on steel, aluminum, and vehicles, alongside a 20% levy on most other goods, the 27-nation EU bloc is strategizing countermeasures for introduction on Wednesday. Stournaras highlights the risk of a significant "negative demand shock" in the Eurozone, potentially stifling economic activity and dropping inflation rates beneath targets.

The European Central Bank projects that a comprehensive 25% U.S. tariff on European imports could slice eurozone growth by 0.3 points initially. EU retaliatory tariffs might elevate the impact to half a percentage point. As Stournaras deems these U.S. measures more severe than anticipated, he notes their deflationary impact and a rise in global policy uncertainty. The FT underscores the broad scope of Trump's tariffs, which affect roughly 60 countries and primarily target U.S. imports totaling billions of euros in trade.

