CIBF2025: Unveiling the Future of Battery Technology at Asia's Premier Event

The 17th edition of the China International Battery Fair (CIBF2025) is set to bring together key industry players at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center from May 15-17, 2025. Hosted by the China Industrial Association of Power Sources, the fair will span 15 halls and feature 3,100 international exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge battery technologies and solutions.

Industry behemoths such as CATL, BYD, and EVE Energy will illuminate the synergies between innovation and commercialization. The event will spotlight advancements in smart battery management and energy storage, anticipating over 400,000 attendees eager for networking and business opportunities.

The TWh era has dawned with China's lithium battery industry achieving a 24% growth in 2024. Power battery shipments surged globally, evidencing China's dominance in the sector. As energy storage installments reach record levels, Chinese manufacturers emerge as leaders, driving the clean energy transition worldwide.

