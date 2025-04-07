Left Menu

CIBF2025: Unveiling the Future of Battery Technology at Asia's Premier Event

The 17th China International Battery Fair, CIBF2025, will gather global battery industry leaders at Shenzhen from May 15-17, 2025. Featuring over 3,100 exhibitors, the event highlights innovations in lithium-ion batteries and smart battery management systems. It coincides with a booming lithium battery industry marking significant economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tianjin | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:24 IST
CIBF2025: Unveiling the Future of Battery Technology at Asia's Premier Event
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The 17th edition of the China International Battery Fair (CIBF2025) is set to bring together key industry players at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center from May 15-17, 2025. Hosted by the China Industrial Association of Power Sources, the fair will span 15 halls and feature 3,100 international exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge battery technologies and solutions.

Industry behemoths such as CATL, BYD, and EVE Energy will illuminate the synergies between innovation and commercialization. The event will spotlight advancements in smart battery management and energy storage, anticipating over 400,000 attendees eager for networking and business opportunities.

The TWh era has dawned with China's lithium battery industry achieving a 24% growth in 2024. Power battery shipments surged globally, evidencing China's dominance in the sector. As energy storage installments reach record levels, Chinese manufacturers emerge as leaders, driving the clean energy transition worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025