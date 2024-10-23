Left Menu

Boosting Odisha's Skies: New Air Connectivity Policy Unveiled

The Odisha cabinet approved a new Air Connectivity Policy, offering financial incentives to airlines to boost domestic and international flights. The policy aligns with national aviation goals, aims at fair regional connectivity, and includes comprehensive eligibility requirements. It promises significant economic growth and regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:04 IST
The Odisha cabinet has greenlit the Air Connectivity Policy, aiming to expand the state's reach with substantial financial incentives designed to attract airlines. These incentives are focused on encouraging the launch of new flight routes from various state airports, including the key Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar and Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda.

The policy, which aligns with the National Civil Aviation Policy 2016 and UDAN scheme, promises viability gap funding to airlines. Specifically, it offers Rs 5 lakh per round trip for domestic routes and Rs 10 lakh for international routes, with additional support for routes over 750 km. This move is expected to make under-served routes more appealing while reducing financial risks for airlines.

Implementation will be overseen by a high-power committee led by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja. The policy sets strict eligibility criteria for airlines, such as aircraft capacity and operational commitments. Additionally, it is expected to boost economic benefits like tourism, job creation, and regional development, particularly benefiting western Odisha.

