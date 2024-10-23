Schaeffler India's Financial Growth Amid Challenging Market
Schaeffler India's Profit After Tax rose slightly to Rs 236.41 crore in the July-September quarter. Revenue increased by 14% to Rs 2,116.3 crore compared to the previous year. The company's domestic business maintained growth despite a challenging market, with a focus on automotive technologies and bearings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Schaeffler India reported a modest increase in its consolidated Profit After Tax for the July-September quarter, reaching Rs 236.41 crore compared to Rs 232.76 crore from the previous year.
In the same period, the company's revenue from operations increased by 14% to Rs 2,116.3 crore, compared to Rs 1,853.6 crore in the year prior.
Harsha Kadam, CEO at Schaeffler India, noted that despite market challenges, the company's focus on automotive technologies and effective cost management facilitated its growth trajectory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement