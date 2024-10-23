Schaeffler India's Financial Growth Amid Challenging Market

Schaeffler India reported a modest increase in its consolidated Profit After Tax for the July-September quarter, reaching Rs 236.41 crore compared to Rs 232.76 crore from the previous year.

In the same period, the company's revenue from operations increased by 14% to Rs 2,116.3 crore, compared to Rs 1,853.6 crore in the year prior.

Harsha Kadam, CEO at Schaeffler India, noted that despite market challenges, the company's focus on automotive technologies and effective cost management facilitated its growth trajectory.

