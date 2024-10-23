United Spirits Shows Resilience Amidst Challenging Market Conditions

United Spirits Ltd, a leading player in the alcoholic beverages industry, has reported a slight increase in consolidated net profit, which reached Rs 341 crore in the second quarter ending September 30, 2024. This rise was achieved amidst a softer-than-expected demand environment.

The company, in its regulatory filing, disclosed that its consolidated net profit was Rs 339 crore during the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations was also slightly down, recorded at Rs 6,672 crore compared to Rs 6,737 crore a year ago.

CEO & Managing Director Hina Nagarajan expressed optimism, highlighting significant structural tailwinds such as the business reopening in Andhra Pradesh after nearly five years, reinforcing faith in India's spirits industry potential and long-term growth.

