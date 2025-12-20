Left Menu

Naidu's Vision: A Plastic-Free Andhra Pradesh and Thriving Industrial Hub

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu calls for a plastic-free state by June 2026 as part of the Swachandhra-Swarnandhra initiative. He aims to clear 86 lakh tonnes of waste left by the previous government and drive industrial growth. Naidu highlights challenges, achievements in waste management, industrial development, and healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anakapalle | Updated: 20-12-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 20:44 IST
Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, has announced an ambitious goal to eliminate plastic usage across the state's 175 assembly constituencies by June 2026. Speaking at a public event in Anakapalli, Naidu emphasized ongoing efforts to make Andhra Pradesh a clean and eco-friendly state under the Swachandhra-Swarnandhra initiative.

The Chief Minister accused the former YSRCP government of causing environmental mishaps, noting the massive waste accumulation. Naidu committed to clearing all trash by January 26, 2026, while enhancing waste management strategies, including the introduction of Swach Radhams, and promoting home composting in rural households.

Naidu highlighted the state's progress in attracting investments and job creation through industrial development, particularly in Anakapalli. He also addressed controversies over public interest litigations impacting IT developments and reaffirmed the state's dedication to healthcare improvements, denying claims of medical privatization within the PPP model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

