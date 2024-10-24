Chandigarh's Solar Milestone: Groundbreaking 1MWp Plant Goes Live

A pioneering solar power project has been unveiled in Chandigarh, marking a significant stride in the region's renewable energy journey. Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. officially announced the completion of a 1MWp Grid-Connected Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Power Plant, strategically positioned in the parking lot adjacent to DT Mall, near The LaLit, Chandigarh.

Tasked with a comprehensive role, Solidus Techno Power was responsible for the plant's entire lifecycle from design to commissioning. The uniquely curved installation site posed challenges swiftly met by the expert team, ensuring operational efficacy with a 10-year warranty. The venture promises a substantial annual generation of 1.3 million kWh of clean energy, drastically cutting down the region's carbon emissions by over 31,000 metric tons.

Harvinder Singh, Director, emphasized the project aligns with national goals for renewable energy. CTO Jaspal Singh underscored their commitment to integrating advanced technology for enduring clean energy supply. The project is a testament to CREST's ongoing efforts to harness solar power, decreasing reliance on fossil fuels and reinforcing Chandigarh's sustainability objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)