Chandigarh's Solar Milestone: Groundbreaking 1MWp Plant Goes Live

Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. has successfully completed a groundbreaking 1MWp Grid-Connected Rooftop Solar Power Plant in Chandigarh. This project, promoted by CREST, exemplifies innovative design and sustainability, contributing significantly to the city’s clean energy initiatives and regional carbon footprint reduction goals.

Updated: 24-10-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:14 IST
1MWp Rooftop Solar Power Plant project at the parking area near DT Mall, I.T. Park, Chandigarh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A pioneering solar power project has been unveiled in Chandigarh, marking a significant stride in the region's renewable energy journey. Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. officially announced the completion of a 1MWp Grid-Connected Rooftop Solar Photovoltaic Power Plant, strategically positioned in the parking lot adjacent to DT Mall, near The LaLit, Chandigarh.

Tasked with a comprehensive role, Solidus Techno Power was responsible for the plant's entire lifecycle from design to commissioning. The uniquely curved installation site posed challenges swiftly met by the expert team, ensuring operational efficacy with a 10-year warranty. The venture promises a substantial annual generation of 1.3 million kWh of clean energy, drastically cutting down the region's carbon emissions by over 31,000 metric tons.

Harvinder Singh, Director, emphasized the project aligns with national goals for renewable energy. CTO Jaspal Singh underscored their commitment to integrating advanced technology for enduring clean energy supply. The project is a testament to CREST's ongoing efforts to harness solar power, decreasing reliance on fossil fuels and reinforcing Chandigarh's sustainability objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

