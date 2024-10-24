Left Menu

Strides Pharma Science Ltd Surges to Profitability

Strides Pharma Science Ltd announced a net profit of Rs 93.66 crore for Q2FY25, a turnaround from a net loss in the same period last year. Revenue increased due to new product launches and growth in US operations, achieving their highest-ever quarterly revenue.

  • India

Strides Pharma Science Ltd has made a notable turnaround, reporting a consolidated net profit of Rs 93.66 crore for the second quarter ending September 2024. This marks a significant improvement from the net loss of Rs 149.45 crore recorded in the same period the previous year, according to the company's regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations saw a sharp rise, reaching Rs 1,201.11 crore, compared to Rs 999.43 crore in the year-ago period. However, total expenses also increased to Rs 1,097.98 crore, up from Rs 984.99 crore last year.

The quarter was marked by sustained growth across all markets, driven by new product launches. U.S. operations notably reported their highest-ever quarterly revenue of USD 75 million. The company's Founder and Executive Chairperson Arun Kumar, along with MD and Group CEO Badree Komandur, highlighted these achievements.

