Left Menu

NVIDIA and Reliance Team Up to Drive India's AI Revolution

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang announces a groundbreaking partnership with Reliance to establish state-of-the-art AI infrastructure in India at the NVIDIA AI Summit 2024 in Mumbai. Mukesh Ambani highlights India's potential to become a major AI market, emphasizing the role of youth and digital prowess.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:25 IST
NVIDIA and Reliance Team Up to Drive India's AI Revolution
Mukesh Ambani, MD, Reliance Industries and Jensen Huang, CEO, NVIDIA (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major announcement at the NVIDIA AI Summit 2024 in Mumbai, NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang revealed a strategic partnership with Reliance to bolster India's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. He highlighted the importance of AI model technology, data, and infrastructure, suggesting that India's vast population offers a unique advantage.

Mukesh Ambani, Managing Director of Reliance Industries, expressed his confidence in India's burgeoning AI market, attributing this growth to the nation's abundant talent and youthful demographic. He suggested that India could soon provide intelligent services globally, not just exporting top executives but also delivering AI services worldwide.

Huang echoed Ambani's enthusiasm, noting a shift from software to AI as India's next big export. Ambani dubbed this transition the 'intelligence revolution,' which he believes could foster global prosperity, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a progressive, youthful India poised on the brink of a digital revolution.

Emphasizing India's role as an innovation hub rather than merely a manufacturing center, Ambani praised the country's robust digital infrastructure, including advanced 4G, 5G, and broadband connectivity, rivaling global leaders like the US and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024