NVIDIA and Reliance Team Up to Drive India's AI Revolution

In a major announcement at the NVIDIA AI Summit 2024 in Mumbai, NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang revealed a strategic partnership with Reliance to bolster India's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. He highlighted the importance of AI model technology, data, and infrastructure, suggesting that India's vast population offers a unique advantage.

Mukesh Ambani, Managing Director of Reliance Industries, expressed his confidence in India's burgeoning AI market, attributing this growth to the nation's abundant talent and youthful demographic. He suggested that India could soon provide intelligent services globally, not just exporting top executives but also delivering AI services worldwide.

Huang echoed Ambani's enthusiasm, noting a shift from software to AI as India's next big export. Ambani dubbed this transition the 'intelligence revolution,' which he believes could foster global prosperity, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a progressive, youthful India poised on the brink of a digital revolution.

Emphasizing India's role as an innovation hub rather than merely a manufacturing center, Ambani praised the country's robust digital infrastructure, including advanced 4G, 5G, and broadband connectivity, rivaling global leaders like the US and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)