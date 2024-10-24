Left Menu

India's Ambitious Airport Expansion: 50 New Airports in Next Five Years

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced plans to establish 50 new airports in five years, enhancing India's airport ecosystem and job market. The plan involves doubling air passenger traffic and expanding commercial opportunities. The announcement followed the inauguration of the Airbus India and South Asia Headquarters - Training Centre.

Updated: 24-10-2024 15:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster India's aviation sector, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced the government's ambitious plan to establish 50 new airports over the next five years. This initiative aims to enhance the country's airport ecosystem, thereby boosting job creation and economic activities.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Airbus India and South Asia Headquarters - Training Centre in New Delhi, Naidu emphasized the remarkable growth in the number of airports over the past decade—from 77 to 157. The minister projected that an additional 200 airports could be developed in the next 20 years.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam highlighted the expected surge in air passenger traffic, which is anticipated to double from last year's 220 million in the coming five years. These initiatives are seen as pivotal in advancing the country's civil aviation infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

