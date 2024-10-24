Left Menu

Masato Kanda Poised to Lead Asian Development Bank

Masato Kanda, Japan's former top currency diplomat, is set to become the head of the Asian Development Bank. There are no other candidates, and the board will vote on his appointment soon. Kanda, who was previously a vice finance minister, managed significant yen interventions during his tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 24-10-2024 15:55 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 15:55 IST
Masato Kanda Poised to Lead Asian Development Bank
  • Country:
  • Japan

Masato Kanda, a prominent figure in Japan's finance sector, is on the brink of assuming leadership of the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The bank confirmed no other candidates were nominated, solidifying Kanda's path to presidency.

The ADB, founded in 1966, has consistently seen its top position filled by Japanese nationals, reflecting Japan's significant shareholder status alongside the United States. The upcoming vote by the board of governors is slated for Monday, with results to be announced by November 28.

Kanda, stepping into the role following the retirement of Masatsugu Asakawa on February 23, 2025, brings a wealth of experience. Notably, he spearheaded impactful currency market interventions while serving as vice finance minister for international affairs until July 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024