Indian Railways Boosts Services with 7,000 Special Trains for Festive Season

In preparation for the festive rush of Diwali and Chhath Puja, Indian Railways plans to activate 7,000 special trains, accommodating an additional 200,000 passengers daily, disclosed Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a press briefing.

Last year saw the operation of 4,500 special trains for the festive season. Seeing the rising demand, the Railway Ministry has determined to enhance this number. Northern Railway is set to run a significant number of these special trains, with an increase of 181 percent in operations, ensuring smoother travel for passengers heading to eastern regions.

An official statement highlighted that Northern Railway will conduct 3,050 trips this year alone. In addition to special trains, extra coaches are being added to existing trains to increase travel capacity further and efficiently manage the influx of travelers.

