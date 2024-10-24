Left Menu

Indian Railways Boosts Services with 7,000 Special Trains for Festive Season

The Indian Railways will operate 7,000 special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja in 2023, accommodating an additional two lakh passengers daily. This marks a significant increase from last year's 4,500 special trains. Northern Railway alone will operate 3,050 trips, enhancing travel capacity during the festive period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:16 IST
Indian Railways Boosts Services with 7,000 Special Trains for Festive Season
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the festive rush of Diwali and Chhath Puja, Indian Railways plans to activate 7,000 special trains, accommodating an additional 200,000 passengers daily, disclosed Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a press briefing.

Last year saw the operation of 4,500 special trains for the festive season. Seeing the rising demand, the Railway Ministry has determined to enhance this number. Northern Railway is set to run a significant number of these special trains, with an increase of 181 percent in operations, ensuring smoother travel for passengers heading to eastern regions.

An official statement highlighted that Northern Railway will conduct 3,050 trips this year alone. In addition to special trains, extra coaches are being added to existing trains to increase travel capacity further and efficiently manage the influx of travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024