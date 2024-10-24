Left Menu

False Alarm: Akasa Air Bomb Threat Triggers Panic at Gorakhpur Airport

A bomb threat on an Akasa Air flight landed at Gorakhpur Airport, causing panic and delays. The warning was deemed false after thorough checks. The incident delayed other flights and joins a worrying trend of hoax threats affecting India's civil aviation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 24-10-2024 20:35 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Akasa Air flight caused a stir at Gorakhpur Airport on Thursday following a bomb threat that was later found to be a hoax, authorities confirmed. The flight from Bengaluru, designated as QPP 1880, landed shortly after the threat was received at 14:12 pm.

Officials immediately conducted a comprehensive inspection of the aircraft, as well as a thorough check of passengers. However, no bomb or suspicious items were discovered, said R K Parasher, the Airport Director. This incident resulted in a 30-minute delay for Indigo flight 6319 and a four-hour delay for the Akasa flight to Delhi.

This comes amid a troubling rise in bomb threat hoaxes across India, alarming aviation stakeholders. Similar threats were reported by CISF at Kanpur's Chakeri airport, prompting police investigations, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

