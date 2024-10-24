Bomb Threat Hoax Disrupts Alliance Air Flight from Kolkata

An Alliance Air flight from Kolkata to Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh was disrupted due to a bomb threat, which authorities later confirmed to be a hoax.

The alert was received via social media as the plane flew to Bilaspur, triggering emergency protocols from the Airport Authority and Bilaspur Collector Awanish Sharan.

Upon landing, security teams thoroughly inspected the aircraft and passengers' luggage, finding nothing suspicious. The flight then proceeded to New Delhi, bypassing its scheduled stop in Prayagraj.

(With inputs from agencies.)