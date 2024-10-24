Bomb Threat Hoax Disrupts Alliance Air Flight from Kolkata
A bomb threat was received for an Alliance Air flight from Kolkata to Bilaspur. Authorities deemed it a hoax after inspecting the aircraft. Emergency protocols were activated, and passengers were temporarily deboarded. The flight eventually departed to New Delhi without any issues.
An Alliance Air flight from Kolkata to Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh was disrupted due to a bomb threat, which authorities later confirmed to be a hoax.
The alert was received via social media as the plane flew to Bilaspur, triggering emergency protocols from the Airport Authority and Bilaspur Collector Awanish Sharan.
Upon landing, security teams thoroughly inspected the aircraft and passengers' luggage, finding nothing suspicious. The flight then proceeded to New Delhi, bypassing its scheduled stop in Prayagraj.
