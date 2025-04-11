Massive Protest in Kolkata: 26,000 Teachers Hit by Recruitment Scam

In Kolkata, a formidable protest took shape as Senior Secondary Commission (SSC) teachers organized a 'dharna' outside the commission's office on Friday, challenging the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government's handling of the recruitment process. The protest follows a Supreme Court judgement exposing severe irregularities in the hiring of approximately 26,000 educators.

On Thursday, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and its supporters demonstrated against the state government, echoing the teachers' grievances. Protesters alleged that law enforcement resorted to force during a peaceful agitation in Howrah, with reports of activists being targeted, including DYFI's Secretary and several women.

The Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, upheld the Calcutta High Court's ruling, citing deep-rooted fraud in the SSC's selection process. It mandated the dismissal of involved candidates and demanded pay refunds, rejecting appeals by the West Bengal government to reconsider the High Court's order. The verdict impacts the appointments of over 25,000 educators in state and aided schools.

(With inputs from agencies.)