In a notable financial move, China's finance ministry revealed that 2 trillion yuan in special bond funds are available for various allocations before the year's end.

As of October 20, local governments have issued 3.63 trillion yuan in special bonds, reaching 93% of the sanctioned annual quota, according to official sources.

For international investors and analysts, the exchange rate is a significant factor: 1 US dollar equals 7.1243 Chinese yuan renminbi.

