Left Menu

China's Special Bond Surge: Funding the Future

China's finance ministry announces availability of 2 trillion yuan in special bond funds for allocation before year-end. Local governments have already issued 3.63 trillion yuan in these bonds, nearing the annual target. Understanding yuan to dollar conversion is essential for international financial analyses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:14 IST
China's Special Bond Surge: Funding the Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a notable financial move, China's finance ministry revealed that 2 trillion yuan in special bond funds are available for various allocations before the year's end.

As of October 20, local governments have issued 3.63 trillion yuan in special bonds, reaching 93% of the sanctioned annual quota, according to official sources.

For international investors and analysts, the exchange rate is a significant factor: 1 US dollar equals 7.1243 Chinese yuan renminbi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024