Skyline Under Siege: The Rise of Hoax Bomb Threats in Indian Aviation

Indian airlines are grappling with an unprecedented wave of bomb threats, impacting operations across the country. In the past 12 days alone, more than 275 flights have been targeted, with the majority of threats emerging from social media platforms.

Major domestic carriers including IndiGo, Vistara, and SpiceJet have been affected, with IndiGo reporting security-related alerts on multiple flights. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has assured strict actions against the perpetrators, emphasizing the government's commitment to passenger safety.

The administration has engaged with social media giants Meta and X to trace the origins of these threats. Plans are underway to introduce legislative measures, which may include adding offenders to a no-fly list, to prevent further disruptions to air travel.

