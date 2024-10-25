Left Menu

Skyline Under Siege: The Rise of Hoax Bomb Threats in Indian Aviation

Indian airlines have faced a surge in bomb threats, affecting over 275 flights within 12 days. Many threats come from social media, prompting security alerts across various carriers. The government is actively working to address these disruptive hoax threats through legislative measures and collaboration with social media platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:36 IST
Skyline Under Siege: The Rise of Hoax Bomb Threats in Indian Aviation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian airlines are grappling with an unprecedented wave of bomb threats, impacting operations across the country. In the past 12 days alone, more than 275 flights have been targeted, with the majority of threats emerging from social media platforms.

Major domestic carriers including IndiGo, Vistara, and SpiceJet have been affected, with IndiGo reporting security-related alerts on multiple flights. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has assured strict actions against the perpetrators, emphasizing the government's commitment to passenger safety.

The administration has engaged with social media giants Meta and X to trace the origins of these threats. Plans are underway to introduce legislative measures, which may include adding offenders to a no-fly list, to prevent further disruptions to air travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024