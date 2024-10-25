Left Menu

Poland Contributes €25M to EU-Led EIB Fund for Ukraine’s Post-War Reconstruction

Poland’s support for Ukraine has been longstanding, with this new contribution further bolstering its efforts to help stabilize the region.

The Polish government has strengthened its commitment to Ukraine’s recovery, contributing €25 million to the European Investment Bank’s (EIB) EU for Ukraine Fund, now totalling €398.35 million. This fund, established in 2023 as part of the EU4U initiative, is a collaborative effort aimed at rebuilding Ukraine's essential infrastructure, restoring public services, and revitalizing the economy in the aftermath of Russia's 2022 invasion.

The EU for Ukraine Fund has already garnered support from 14 EU nations, including Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Spain. The fund plays a pivotal role in financing high-risk reconstruction projects, providing investment grants, and supporting entrepreneurs and businesses critical to Ukraine’s economy.

Poland’s contribution underlines its dedication to Ukraine’s resilience and recovery. "Poland joining the EIB-led EU for Ukraine Fund marks a significant step in supporting Ukraine’s economic resilience," said EIB Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska. "This additional €25 million from Poland brings the fund closer to €400 million, ensuring we can drive critical public sector investment to rebuild infrastructure and help sustain Ukrainian businesses during this difficult time."

Poland’s support for Ukraine has been longstanding, with this new contribution further bolstering its efforts to help stabilize the region. "Supporting Ukraine has been a priority for Poland, and since the aggression in 2022, our efforts have accelerated," stated Jakub Wiśniewski, Polish Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He added, “We are proud to be one of the fund’s initiators and to fulfil our financial commitment of €25 million, aiding Ukraine’s modernization on its EU accession path.”

The EU for Ukraine Fund has already facilitated key projects, including a €25 million boost to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Ukraine and Moldova. Additionally, the fund has contributed €50 million to expand Kyiv’s metro fleet, providing essential transportation upgrades. Planned future projects include housing renovation for displaced citizens, repairs to Ukraine's critical export infrastructure, and the creation of an emergency response line to assist in crisis situations.

Beyond direct funding, the EIB has extended advisory support to ensure these projects are strategically developed and efficiently executed. The bank is also helping lower borrowing costs for project promoters in Ukraine, further incentivizing public and private investment.

As the fund continues to grow, it serves as a testament to the EU’s commitment to aiding Ukraine’s recovery, strengthening its infrastructure, and ultimately supporting its pathway to EU membership.

