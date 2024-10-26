Left Menu

Investment Opportunities Soar in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh highlights investment prospects in manufacturing, renewable energy, and more, during his USA tour. Lokesh emphasizes the state’s 4P policy for development, reforms in education to enhance skilled manpower, and mentions participation in N T Rama Rao’s idol unveiling event in Atlanta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:24 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 13:24 IST
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh, on his current tour of the USA, highlighted abundant investment opportunities in sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, and petrochemicals. He emphasized these prospects during his participation in the ITServe Alliance Synergy Conference in Las Vegas.

Lokesh engaged with industrialists in San Francisco, underscoring the state's commitment to development with the adoption of a 4P policy—Public-Private-People-Partnership. He conveyed that actionable goals are set for every 100-day period of governance to ensure comprehensive progress.

Alongside focusing on investment, Lokesh pointed out reforms initiated in the education sector to provide skilled manpower tailored to industry needs, driving employment for the youth. Separately, he mentioned his upcoming participation in N T Rama Rao's idol unveiling program in Atlanta organized by the NTR Trust.

