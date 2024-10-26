Train Trouble in Madhya Pradesh: Coal Transport Disrupted
A goods train transporting coal experienced a coupling failure in the West Central Railway's Jabalpur division, causing it to split. The incident occurred between Katni and Bina stations but did not disrupt traffic. The issue was quickly resolved, and the train proceeded to Agra.
- Country:
- India
A coal-laden goods train split into two after a coupling failure in West Central Railway's Jabalpur division in Madhya Pradesh, according to rail officials.
Officials stated that the incident occurred between Katni and Bina stations, when the train's coupling mechanism failed. Despite the disruption, overall traffic was not affected.
The train, headed to Agra after loading coal in Singauli, resumed its journey after the problem was rectified, said WCR chief public relations officer Harshit Shrivastava. The locomotive and several coaches were halted after moving 100 meters, owing to quick communication between the train manager and the driver.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- train
- incident
- Madhya Pradesh
- coal transport
- coupling failure
- traffic
- Katni
- Bina
- Railway
- Jabalpur
ALSO READ
Farmers to Halt Traffic in Punjab Over Paddy Procurement Delays
Judge Denies Bail for Diddy in High-Profile Sex Trafficking Case
Pune's Traffic Solution: New Police Appointments and Tech Integrations
Maharashtra's Historic Toll Tax Exemption: A Move Towards Smoother Traffic
Bull Startled by Traffic Causes Car Damage in Thane Procession