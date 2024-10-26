Train Trouble in Madhya Pradesh: Coal Transport Disrupted

A coal-laden goods train split into two after a coupling failure in West Central Railway's Jabalpur division in Madhya Pradesh, according to rail officials.

Officials stated that the incident occurred between Katni and Bina stations, when the train's coupling mechanism failed. Despite the disruption, overall traffic was not affected.

The train, headed to Agra after loading coal in Singauli, resumed its journey after the problem was rectified, said WCR chief public relations officer Harshit Shrivastava. The locomotive and several coaches were halted after moving 100 meters, owing to quick communication between the train manager and the driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)