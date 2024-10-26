Revamping Rajasthan: Jaipur Airport's New Era Begins

On Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma inaugurated the revamped Terminal-1 at Jaipur International Airport, reopening it after nearly 11 years. The Chief Minister emphasized the terminal's crucial role in the state's development journey and its significance in strengthening the aviation sector.

The newly opened terminal is poised to offer enhanced services to passengers, equipped with modern amenities. As the first international terminal in Rajasthan, it aims to attract international investment, further fueling the region's economic growth. Key features include 10 immigration counters in the departure area and 14 in the arrival, alongside 10 check-in counters.

Additional facilities such as a duty-free outlet, medical room, 24-hour ambulance service, and a passenger lounge have also been incorporated. Sharma highlighted plans for the future expansion of passenger capacity at Jaipur airport, which is expected to rise from 65 lakh to 3.80 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)