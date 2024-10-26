Left Menu

Revamping Rajasthan: Jaipur Airport's New Era Begins

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma inaugurated the revamped Terminal-1 of Jaipur International Airport, which had been closed for almost 11 years. The renovated terminal is designed to boost the state's development, enhance passenger services, and attract international investment. It features updated facilities and increased passenger capacity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-10-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 21:24 IST
Revamping Rajasthan: Jaipur Airport's New Era Begins
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma inaugurated the revamped Terminal-1 at Jaipur International Airport, reopening it after nearly 11 years. The Chief Minister emphasized the terminal's crucial role in the state's development journey and its significance in strengthening the aviation sector.

The newly opened terminal is poised to offer enhanced services to passengers, equipped with modern amenities. As the first international terminal in Rajasthan, it aims to attract international investment, further fueling the region's economic growth. Key features include 10 immigration counters in the departure area and 14 in the arrival, alongside 10 check-in counters.

Additional facilities such as a duty-free outlet, medical room, 24-hour ambulance service, and a passenger lounge have also been incorporated. Sharma highlighted plans for the future expansion of passenger capacity at Jaipur airport, which is expected to rise from 65 lakh to 3.80 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024