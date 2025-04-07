Left Menu

India's Aviation Sector Faces Critical Workforce Shortage

India's aviation sector, encompassing DGCA, BCAS, and AAI, faces a substantial manpower shortage. Nearly half of the sanctioned positions are vacant, prompting AAI to plan extensive hiring. This shortage is being addressed through the recruitment and hiring of consultants while also planning significant manpower expansion.

India's aviation sector is experiencing a serious manpower crisis, affecting key organizations such as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and Airports Authority of India (AAI). Official data reveals that between 37 to 48 percent of sanctioned positions are currently unfilled.

At DGCA, almost 48 percent of positions are vacant, while BCAS and AAI face similar challenges with 37 percent vacancies. In response, AAI intends to hire 1,098 personnel at the executive level within the current financial year, a crucial move amidst India's rapidly growing civil aviation market.

The government, as stated by Minister Murlidhar Mohol, acknowledges the urgent need to address these vacancies through a structured recruitment process. Additionally, contractual appointments and hiring of consultants are being utilized to mitigate immediate shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

