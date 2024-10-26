Left Menu

Delhi Pioneers E-Challan System on WhatsApp for Commercial Vehicles

Delhi's transport department plans to initiate a system for sending e-challans to commercial vehicle owners via WhatsApp. The new system aims to use personalized messages and multiple formats including videos and PDFs. This initiative is expected to significantly increase the number of e-challans issued daily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 23:11 IST
Delhi Pioneers E-Challan System on WhatsApp for Commercial Vehicles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's transport department is on the verge of launching a pioneering system that will deliver e-challans to owners of commercial vehicles through WhatsApp, officials revealed.

With approximately 82 lakh active vehicles in the region, the daily issuance of 1,000-1,500 e-challans could see a dramatic increase, transforming the landscape of traffic enforcement once the new system is operational.

The department is currently seeking a service provider to manage the enforcement process and ensure seamless integration with the e-Parivahan portal, paving the way for automated notifications about payments and reminders in multiple formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024