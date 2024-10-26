Delhi Pioneers E-Challan System on WhatsApp for Commercial Vehicles

Delhi's transport department is on the verge of launching a pioneering system that will deliver e-challans to owners of commercial vehicles through WhatsApp, officials revealed.

With approximately 82 lakh active vehicles in the region, the daily issuance of 1,000-1,500 e-challans could see a dramatic increase, transforming the landscape of traffic enforcement once the new system is operational.

The department is currently seeking a service provider to manage the enforcement process and ensure seamless integration with the e-Parivahan portal, paving the way for automated notifications about payments and reminders in multiple formats.

(With inputs from agencies.)