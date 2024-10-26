Delhi Pioneers E-Challan System on WhatsApp for Commercial Vehicles
Delhi's transport department plans to initiate a system for sending e-challans to commercial vehicle owners via WhatsApp. The new system aims to use personalized messages and multiple formats including videos and PDFs. This initiative is expected to significantly increase the number of e-challans issued daily.
- Country:
- India
Delhi's transport department is on the verge of launching a pioneering system that will deliver e-challans to owners of commercial vehicles through WhatsApp, officials revealed.
With approximately 82 lakh active vehicles in the region, the daily issuance of 1,000-1,500 e-challans could see a dramatic increase, transforming the landscape of traffic enforcement once the new system is operational.
The department is currently seeking a service provider to manage the enforcement process and ensure seamless integration with the e-Parivahan portal, paving the way for automated notifications about payments and reminders in multiple formats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- e-challan
- traffic
- vehicles
- transport
- commercial
- notifications
- system
- technology
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Crackdown on Tractor Trolley Passenger Transport
Gaurs Group's Massive Noida Investment: A 17-Acre Commercial Leap
India's Ambitious Launch: Redefining Commercial Space Ventures
Pakistan Tightens Security for SCO Summit: Major Transport and Policy Adjustments Announced
India's Strategic Leap in Commercial Space Ventures