Festive Sales Surge: Premium Appliances Drive Consumer Electronics Boom

The appliance and consumer electronics sector is eyeing a 30% increase in festive sales, spurred by online giants Flipkart and Amazon. This uptick is further amplified by offline channels, especially during the Dhanteras week, as consumer preference tilts towards premium features and advanced technology.

Industry players like LG, Panasonic, and Sony report a strong start post-Onam, projecting sustained momentum until Diwali. Incentives such as financing schemes and branding efforts support premium offerings like large screen TVs and high-capacity washing machines, as noted by LG's Senior VP Sanjay Chitkara.

Amid a robust wedding season, companies like Godrej witness up to 45% growth, while e-commerce platforms show a 70% surge compared to last year. Industry bodies highlight a 20% rise in consumer demand, confirming the electronics segment's crucial role during this festive high.

