Left Menu

Festive Sales Surge: Premium Appliances Drive Consumer Electronics Boom

The appliance and consumer electronics industry anticipates 30% growth in festive sales, bolstered by a blend of online and offline shopping sprees. Emphasis on premium products like energy-efficient appliances and AI-driven technology draws consumers, marking a shift towards larger, high-end purchases amid a thriving wedding season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 15:17 IST
Festive Sales Surge: Premium Appliances Drive Consumer Electronics Boom
  • Country:
  • India

The appliance and consumer electronics sector is eyeing a 30% increase in festive sales, spurred by online giants Flipkart and Amazon. This uptick is further amplified by offline channels, especially during the Dhanteras week, as consumer preference tilts towards premium features and advanced technology.

Industry players like LG, Panasonic, and Sony report a strong start post-Onam, projecting sustained momentum until Diwali. Incentives such as financing schemes and branding efforts support premium offerings like large screen TVs and high-capacity washing machines, as noted by LG's Senior VP Sanjay Chitkara.

Amid a robust wedding season, companies like Godrej witness up to 45% growth, while e-commerce platforms show a 70% surge compared to last year. Industry bodies highlight a 20% rise in consumer demand, confirming the electronics segment's crucial role during this festive high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024