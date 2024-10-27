Left Menu

Platform Ticket Ban: Easing Holiday Station Rush

Central Railway has imposed a temporary ban on the sale of platform tickets at key stations to control festival crowding, following an incident where nine people were injured at Bandra Terminus. The measure is in place until November 8 and exempts senior citizens and those with medical needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-10-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 17:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Central Railway has announced a temporary suspension of platform ticket sales at major stations as a measure to alleviate overcrowding during the festival season. This decision follows an incident where nine individuals were injured while attempting to board a train at Bandra Terminus.

On Sunday, at 2:45 am, passengers attempted to enter the unreserved Gorakhpur-bound Antyodaya Express as it approached platform number 1 for its 5:10 am departure, causing injuries. The event has since become widely circulated across social media platforms.

Platform ticket restrictions are now effective at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Kurla LTT, Thane, Kalyan, Pune, and Nagpur stations, extending to November 8. While aiming to manage crowds and ensure secure travel, exemptions are made for senior citizens and those with medical necessities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

