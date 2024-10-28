Left Menu

Yen Hits Three-Month Low Amidst Political Shift in Japan

The yen reached a three-month low due to Japan’s election outcomes, potentially slowing rate hikes. Meanwhile, the dollar strengthened with prospects of Donald Trump's presidency, causing a significant rise in US yields. Currency markets remain tense with economic data releases expected this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 04:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 04:53 IST
Yen Hits Three-Month Low Amidst Political Shift in Japan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen fell to a three-month low as Japan's ruling coalition suffers a parliamentary setback, raising concerns about delayed interest rate hikes. The coalition's 209-seat win is a drop from its previous 279 seats, reflecting the poorest outcome since 2009.

This electoral fall suggested a potentially dovish economic approach, putting pressure on Japan's central bank. Meanwhile, the dollar is riding high due to growing U.S. yields and election speculation, achieving its biggest monthly rise in over two years.

Currency markets remain volatile amid economic reports, including crucial inflation data from Europe and Australia and GDP data from the U.S. The situation remains fluid pending Japan's upcoming interest rate decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024