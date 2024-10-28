Yen Hits Three-Month Low Amidst Political Shift in Japan

The yen fell to a three-month low as Japan's ruling coalition suffers a parliamentary setback, raising concerns about delayed interest rate hikes. The coalition's 209-seat win is a drop from its previous 279 seats, reflecting the poorest outcome since 2009.

This electoral fall suggested a potentially dovish economic approach, putting pressure on Japan's central bank. Meanwhile, the dollar is riding high due to growing U.S. yields and election speculation, achieving its biggest monthly rise in over two years.

Currency markets remain volatile amid economic reports, including crucial inflation data from Europe and Australia and GDP data from the U.S. The situation remains fluid pending Japan's upcoming interest rate decision.

