GSL Unveils Adamya and Akshar: A Leap Towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

Goa Shipyard Limited launched two fast patrol vessels, Adamya and Akshar, for the Indian Coast Guard, marking a significant step in indigenous defense production. This launch underscores the successful collaboration between GSL and Indian industry and highlights the advancement of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' in defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 28-10-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 11:43 IST
Indian Coast Guard Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Shipyard Limited has marked a milestone by launching two indigenous fast patrol vessels, Adamya and Akshar, designed to bolster the Indian Coast Guard's capabilities in protecting offshore assets and internal territories. These vessels, launched amid traditional chants, highlight GSL's commitment to the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

The vessels, spanning 52 meters and displacing 320 tonnes, are part of a larger fleet that GSL is building for the Coast Guard. This launch not only speaks to the resilience of GSL during disrupted global conditions but also underscores its role in modernizing India's defense infrastructure through indigenous production.

GSL Chairman Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay emphasized the shipyard's significant growth and technological advancements, creating a strong national security foundation. For the first time, GSL simultaneously launched two vessels, showcasing the shipyard's modernisation and innovative capabilities.

