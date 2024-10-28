PM Modi Unveils ₹12,850 Crore Health Reforms on Ayurveda Day

In a significant boost to India's healthcare sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a slew of projects totaling ₹12,850 crore during the Dhanvantari Jayanti and Ayurveda Day celebrations. The event took place at the All India Institute of Ayurveda in the national capital, illustrating India's commitment to integrating traditional medicine into modern healthcare.

Among the key highlights, the expansion of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana now extends health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 and over, irrespective of their income levels. Modi inaugurated the second phase of India's first All India Institute of Ayurveda, featuring a Panchakarma hospital, Ayurvedic pharmacy, and other state-of-the-art facilities.

Furthermore, new medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh and upgraded facilities at AIIMS across India were unveiled. The Prime Minister also launched an array of technological advancements, including drone services for medical delivery and the U-WIN portal for streamlined vaccination, underscoring India's drive towards healthcare innovation.

