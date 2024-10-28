Left Menu

PM Modi Unveils ₹12,850 Crore Health Reforms on Ayurveda Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched multiple healthcare projects worth ₹12,850 crore, marking Dhanvantari Jayanti and Ayurveda Day. Initiatives include expanding senior citizen health coverage, inaugurating new medical facilities, launching technological advancements, and introducing the U-WIN portal for vaccination digitalization, enhancing India's healthcare infrastructure and promoting Make in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 13:48 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to India's healthcare sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a slew of projects totaling ₹12,850 crore during the Dhanvantari Jayanti and Ayurveda Day celebrations. The event took place at the All India Institute of Ayurveda in the national capital, illustrating India's commitment to integrating traditional medicine into modern healthcare.

Among the key highlights, the expansion of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana now extends health coverage to all senior citizens aged 70 and over, irrespective of their income levels. Modi inaugurated the second phase of India's first All India Institute of Ayurveda, featuring a Panchakarma hospital, Ayurvedic pharmacy, and other state-of-the-art facilities.

Furthermore, new medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh and upgraded facilities at AIIMS across India were unveiled. The Prime Minister also launched an array of technological advancements, including drone services for medical delivery and the U-WIN portal for streamlined vaccination, underscoring India's drive towards healthcare innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

