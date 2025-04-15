Uttarakhand's Healthcare Renaissance: Expansion of Medical Colleges and AIIMS Achievements

In a significant move to enhance healthcare facilities, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared the government's intent to establish a medical college in every district and expand Jan Aushadi Kendras statewide. Speaking at AIIMS Rishikesh's fifth convocation, Dhami pointed to notable improvements in India's healthcare sector over the past decade.

Dhami revealed that over 14 lakh residents benefited from the Ayushman Bharat scheme, and over 5000 gram sabhas have reached a TB-free status in Uttarakhand. He emphasized the vital role of AIIMS Rishikesh in delivering quality, affordable medical services, and introduced the new Heli-ambulance services.

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, who presided over the event, highlighted the evolution of AIIMS across India from a single entity to 22 institutes offering superior healthcare. Nadda reaffirmed the central government's dedication to accessible and comprehensive healthcare, addressing preventive and rehabilitative needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)