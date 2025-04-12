Union Health Minister Advances Medical Research and Infrastructure at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar

Union Health Minister J P Nadda inaugurated the state-of-the-art Central Research Laboratory at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Saturday, marking a significant step towards enhancing cutting-edge medical research.

This new facility is set to empower medical practitioners and researchers in crafting impactful healthcare solutions, further establishing AIIMS-Bhubaneswar as a key player in the national medical research landscape.

Nadda also laid the foundation stone for a modern multiutility Block and launched a revamped website to facilitate better healthcare access, while introducing new services like the EHS Clinic, AMRIT Pharmacy, and plans for a skin bank, all aimed at boosting healthcare accessibility and affordability.

(With inputs from agencies.)