City Skyscraper: Rising Housing Prices Surge Across India

In the latest housing market update, PropTiger has reported a substantial increase in average housing prices across India, with Delhi-NCR witnessing the highest appreciation at 57% and Hyderabad having the lowest at 7% during the July-September period.

The report attributes the rise in housing prices primarily to heightened demand for high-end properties, alongside the Reserve Bank's decision to maintain the repo rate at 6.5% for multiple policy meetings, which has kept interest rates from decreasing.

Real estate experts note that as infrastructure and amenities in key regions like Delhi-NCR improve, the allure for homebuyers continues to strengthen, leading to enhanced property values. Meanwhile, a market correction is noted due to fewer housing units being launched or sold in Southern India.

