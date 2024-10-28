Left Menu

City Skyscraper: Rising Housing Prices Surge Across India

The latest data from PropTiger indicates a significant rise in average housing prices across India's top cities, with Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad experiencing the highest and lowest rates, respectively. Rising demand and stable interest rates contribute to this upward trend, while developers balance inventory levels amid high costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 14:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In the latest housing market update, PropTiger has reported a substantial increase in average housing prices across India, with Delhi-NCR witnessing the highest appreciation at 57% and Hyderabad having the lowest at 7% during the July-September period.

The report attributes the rise in housing prices primarily to heightened demand for high-end properties, alongside the Reserve Bank's decision to maintain the repo rate at 6.5% for multiple policy meetings, which has kept interest rates from decreasing.

Real estate experts note that as infrastructure and amenities in key regions like Delhi-NCR improve, the allure for homebuyers continues to strengthen, leading to enhanced property values. Meanwhile, a market correction is noted due to fewer housing units being launched or sold in Southern India.

