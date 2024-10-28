Welspun Living Ltd's Q2 Triumph Amid Global Challenges

Home textiles giant Welspun Living Ltd reported a slight increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 202.4 crore in the second quarter ending September 2024. This marks an improvement from the Rs 200.41 crore earned in the corresponding period last year, as confirmed by the company's recent regulatory filing.

The firm also saw its revenue from operations rise to Rs 2,873.09 crore, compared to Rs 2,509.08 crore a year earlier. However, the company faced increased total expenses, totaling Rs 2,655.87 crore, compared to Rs 2,283.42 crore last year in the same quarter.

Welspun Group Chairman BK Goenka pointed out their highest-ever quarterly revenues, achieved despite the Red Sea challenges. Notably, the company's emerging business segments, including global brands, advanced textiles, and flooring, showed significant growth, with a 22% increase recorded in Q2FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)