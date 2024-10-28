Left Menu

Welspun Living Ltd's Q2 Triumph Amid Global Challenges

Welspun Living Ltd has reported a slight increase in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY25, amounting to Rs 202.4 crore. The company's revenues rose by 15.5%, despite global challenges, with significant growth in emerging business sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:27 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:27 IST
Welspun Living Ltd's Q2 Triumph Amid Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Home textiles giant Welspun Living Ltd reported a slight increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 202.4 crore in the second quarter ending September 2024. This marks an improvement from the Rs 200.41 crore earned in the corresponding period last year, as confirmed by the company's recent regulatory filing.

The firm also saw its revenue from operations rise to Rs 2,873.09 crore, compared to Rs 2,509.08 crore a year earlier. However, the company faced increased total expenses, totaling Rs 2,655.87 crore, compared to Rs 2,283.42 crore last year in the same quarter.

Welspun Group Chairman BK Goenka pointed out their highest-ever quarterly revenues, achieved despite the Red Sea challenges. Notably, the company's emerging business segments, including global brands, advanced textiles, and flooring, showed significant growth, with a 22% increase recorded in Q2FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mozambique’s Blueprint for Climate Leadership: Advancing Blue Carbon Commitments

Tackling Gender Disparities in Cambodia: A Comprehensive Action Plan for the Next Five Years

Navigating Fragility: Climate and Development Strategies for Sustainable Peace

Empowering Cambodian Women Through Childcare: A Path to Workforce Inclusion and Child Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024