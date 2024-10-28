Left Menu

ZECODE: Gen Z's New Fashion Muse Unveils in Bangalore

Siyaram's launches ZECODE, a dynamic fashion brand catering to Gen Z, with new stores in Bangalore. The brand promotes affordability, individuality, and trend-setting styles, reflecting Gen Z's identity. With plans for expansion, ZECODE aims to redefine affordable fashion for the next generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 28-10-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 16:02 IST
ZECODE Store on CMH Road, Indiranagar, Bangalore. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Siyaram's, a storied name in the textile and fashion world, has introduced ZECODE, a brand new fashion label specifically crafted to resonate with Gen Z's distinctive sense of style. The announcement, made on October 28, marks a significant entry into the fashion sector, as ZECODE opens its doors in four premier Bangalore locations.

The brand distinguishes itself with an impressive range of 5000 SKUs, catering to Women, Men, and Kids. From ethnic fusion attire to chic casual outfits, ZECODE aims to offer fashion-forward options at budget-friendly prices. Emphasizing individuality and style, the brand is dedicated to fostering self-expression within the Gen Z demographic, a commitment echoed by Gaurav Poddar, Executive Director at Siyaram's.

Jayakar Shettigar, CEO of ZECODE, envisions the brand as aspirational, aligning closely with the evolving preferences of the youth in a city bustling with young professionals and students. ZECODE plans to establish 20 to 25 more stores across Bangalore and Karnataka within its inaugural year, encouraging a vibrant and relatable shopping experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

